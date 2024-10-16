Looking for your next favourite coffee stop? Look no further — Lumiere Cafe has opened its second location in the city.

The spot will be serving all of Lumiere’s unique coffee creations, including new seasonal items like its Pistachio Cloud Latte, Honeycomb Latte, Toffee Crunch Oat Latte, and Donut Series.

What’s especially cool is that this new cafe location features a coffee elevator, which delivers your drinks from the coffee counter on the first floor to the second floor. No more worrying about spilling your drink climbing the stairs.

“Our mission is to provide an elevated café experience to customers through the use of high-quality raw ingredients processed carefully by specialized machinery, advanced preparation techniques, fresh food and beverage and an emphasis on excellent customer service,” said Lumiere on its website.

This cafe is located at 2815 W Broadway, in the former Change Lingerie, which closed earlier this year.

Address: 2815 W Broadway, Vancouver

