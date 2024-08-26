FoodRestaurant Openings

Press'd Sandwich Shop: sandwich chain opens first Metro Vancouver spot

Aug 26 2024, 6:21 pm
Listen up, sandwich lovers: Press’d Sandwich Shop has officially opened its first-ever location in Greater Vancouver, landing in Richmond.

Press’d Sandwich Shop is best known for its sandwiches with made-from-scratch bread. It also offers a wide variety of bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies.

“Our mission has always been to provide a better lunch option with wholesome, delicious food,” said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press’d Sandwich Shop. “We are excited for the residents of Richmond and the broader Vancouver area to experience what Press’d has to offer.”

In a press release, Press’d shared that it has “partnered with a well-established operator of hospitality franchises in the Vancouver region” and plans to open 10 new locations in Greater Vancouver over the next five years.

“This partnership is a major milestone for us as it sets the stage for multiple new openings,” added Gordon. “We are thrilled to open our first location in Richmond, and this Richmond location is a cornerstone of our expansion strategy on the coast. We look forward to becoming a part of the vibrant Lower Mainland community.”

Additionally, Press’d shared plans to expand to other parts of Canada, including its first Ontario location in Brockville, a location in Calgary, and a second location in Winnipeg.

Where would you want the next Press’d Sandwich to open in Metro Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

Press’d Sandwich Shop

Address: 11020 No 5 Road, Richmond

Instagram

