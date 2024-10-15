UBC’s food scene has seen some exciting new additions this year, and now another spot is gearing up to open its doors.

Swiss Bakery, which claims to be the home of “Vancouver’s first cronut,” is opening a new location at UBC.

Restaurants Agents, a commercial real estate agency, shared the news on its Instagram.

“Back-to-school season means some exciting new concepts coming at UBC campus!” said Restaurant Agents.

Swiss Bakery is best known for its array of tasty baked goods. In addition to cronuts, it serves artisanal breads, pretzels, croissants, and much more.

The bakery opened its first location in Mount Pleasant in 1993 and has been serving the community ever since.

Other recent additions to UBC’s food scene include El Cartel, Chipotle, and DaBao Dim Sum and Bakery, just to name a few.

Swiss Bakery UBC

Address: 5970 University Boulevard, Vancouver

