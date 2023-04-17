Here’s a look inside West Broadway’s brand-new artisan coffee shop

If you’re someone who can appreciate a quality espresso-based beverage beyond just the caffeine fix it provides, then there’s a new cafe in Vancouver that you’ll need to add to your list of must-try coffee stops in the city.

Lumiere Cafe is an artisan cafe and roastery that takes good coffee seriously, priding itself on its exceptional freshly-brewed coffee crafted from premium beans that are roasted right on-site, as well as its friendly staff who are open to feedback to better serve the community.

The West Broadway location is the perfect place to grab a cup of joe to go or hunker down with a book, laptop, some homework, or catch up with a friend, with staff happy to help you make the most of your day with their delicious menu of drinks and treats — as well as their vast knowledge of, and passion for, coffee.

Choose from espresso-based beverages like lattes and cappuccinos, along with pour overs, cold brew (straight up or nitro), sparkling water, fresh croissants and other baked goods, and much more on the way with additional menu items to come.

Lumiere also roasts beans daily, meaning they’re able to adjust the flavour and type of roast depending on community taste preferences and customer feedback. If your neighbourhood loves a dark roast, for example, you can be sure Lumiere will be listening to serve you your favourites. They can also roast beans on the spot for you to take home.

What really sets the shop apart, though — aside from the fact that it offers an elevated coffee experience in a warm and comfortable atmosphere — is its unique promotions and benefits for customers.

Lumiere is currently working on their rewards program coming to all mobile platforms soon, which will take the form of an exclusive app through which customers can access special perks. These include points rewards and e-coupons toward free food and drinks, line-skipping benefits, and coffee bean subscriptions and referral program.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Lumiere team is offering one free birthday drink to all customers on their birthday, from this April 15 through April 15, 2024 (with valid ID).

Lumiere is also a business with a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness, supporting local suppliers whenever possible and making sure its coffee beans are sustainably sourced.

For your next coffee, download the Lumiere app and check out what is sure to be your future favourite cafe at 521 West Broadway.