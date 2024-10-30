FoodDessertsRestaurant Closings

Perverted Ice Cream to close; offering free soft-serve on final day

Oct 30 2024, 10:52 pm
Sad news, dessert lovers: a much-loved ice cream spot is closing its doors.

Perverted Ice Cream owner Jade Ratcliffe told Dished that the dessert shop will close its doors at midnight on October 31.

“This closure was not my choice and came as a shock but, for many reasons, it turned out to be a blessing,” said Ratcliffe.

“I created Perverted as pop-up in early 2018, meant to last 3-6 months. Thriving for six and a half years (and through a global pandemic) is a cause for celebration! I plan to take everything I have learned and elaborate on the Perverted brand in a bigger, bad assier way. I am infinitely grateful to everyone who supported this passion project of mine thus far. I cannot wait to bring our customers more deliciously ridiculous Perverted fun!”

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the ice cream spot. Ratcliffe shared that this is not a goodbye but a see you later, and to expect bigger things to come in the future.

Plus, to celebrate its final day of business, Perverted is giving away free soft serve all day and night.

Will you miss this unique ice cream spot? Let us know in the comments.

Perverted Ice Cream

Address: 797 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Instagram

