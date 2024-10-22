Heads up, Metro Vancouver. A new cozy cafe serving some upscale eats and sips has opened.

Cafe & Life Co. recently opened its second location in Richmond.

“It has been a long journey filled with challeneges, from designs and rennovations to permits and approvals, but now we’ve made it through,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

On its menu, you can find classic cafe offerings alongside some more unique options, like its Uji Matcha Expresso and Yuzu Matcha Fresher.

When it comes to food, Cafe & Life Co. offers some substantial eats at this location, such as Lobster Luxe Benny, Karaage Waffle Crunch, Blossom Panna Cotta, and so much more.

“Cafe & Life Co. was born during the COVID-19 pandemic with a mission to reconnect our local neighborhood,” shared the cafe on its website. “We aim to provide a welcoming space for community reunions and foster deeper connections.”

Cafe & Life Co. Richmond opened its doors on October 21. It also currently operates a location in Vancouver.

Address: 150 6833 Buswell Street, Richmond

