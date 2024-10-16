Vancouver’s Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood is about to get more delicious, as the team behind the Michelin-recommended Nammos Estiatorio is launching a sister spot for that concept: Selene Aegean Bistro.

Named after the Greek goddess of the moon, the restaurant will open at 360 Penticton Street this week.

The new culinary destination aims to provide a “dining experience that transports guests to the serenity of the Aegean Sea” and has crafted its menu with the culinary traditions of the region in mind.

Selene co-owner Yianni Kerasiotis, who also co-owns Ama Raw Bar and the aforementioned Nammos Estiatorio, says the team is “incredibly excited” to share this fresh spot with guests.

“Our vision is to create a unique, elevated dining experience for this city. Selene will be Greek cuisine with an exciting blend of culinary influences from all across the Aegean coast.”

Selene head chefs Adrian Nate and Arish Dastoor have crafted a food program incorporating local seafood that will pair with mixologist Dylan Zrobek’s beverage program of handcrafted cocktails.

The restaurant’s interior was the work of Vancouver-based design studio &Daughters. It features a grand olive tree at its centre and painted frescoes by still-life painter Emiko, along with “natural materials, soft hues, and organic textures that evoke the tranquillity of the Aegean coast.”

Selene’s branding was done by Glasford & Walker and features design details by local artist Enterra.

Find this spot officially open to the public on October 17 and then operating daily from 5 to 10:30 pm.

Selene Aegean Bistro

Address: 360 Penticton Street, Vancouver

Instagram