Fable is known for its sustainably crafted artisan homeware designed right here in Vancouver.

The Certified B Corporation first launched in 2019 and has since become a household staple in hundreds of thousands of homes across Canada, the US, and beyond.

While the brand operates a streamlined online shopping experience, it has also opened two brick-and-mortar stores for IRL browsing; one in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

Fable’s South Granville location is about to get even tastier. The brand has shared that it’s currently preparing to launch its first-ever Fable Café there.

This cafe is currently under construction. Upon launch, it’ll offer guests a variety of hot drinks and sweet treats for both sit-in and take-out.

Fable Café will be open daily from 7 am to 6 pm. It’s also going to operate as a no-tip, living wage café, a similar format to the much-loved Folke restaurant in nearby Kitsilano.

The best part? This spot says it won’t be charging extra for oat milk. What a treat!

In terms of menu specifics, we can look forward to enjoying Timbertrain Coffee, O5 Teas, and premium, organic Japanese tea (matcha, hojicha) from Emeri here.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date once it’s been shared. Stay tuned!

#cafe #cafevlog #coffeetiktok ♬ original sound – Fable @fable It’s finally happening! Watch out for the first Fable Cafe here in our Vancouver retail location ☕️✨💕 Our South Granville store will be closed for construction from October 1 – 8. But don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of our Fall Sale online 😉🍂 #fablehome

Fable Café

Address: 2871 Granville Street, Vancouver

