A new Vietnamese restaurant has just opened in Vancouver, and it’s steps away from Kitsilano Beach Park.

Located at 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver, Moc Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar is serving up all your favourite Vietnamese eats like banh mi, pho, and Vietnamese coffee and bubble tea.

When it comes to pho, Moc has plenty of options, including its Mộc Special Pho, filled with tender back ribs, brisket, and sirloin, or classic Beef Pho with AAA brisket and beef balls.

“At Moc Vietnamese Kitchen + Bar, our pho is crafted with passion and precision,” shared the restaurant on Instagram. “Each bowl features a broth simmered for over 17 hours, infused with a blend of premium ingredients to create an irresistible depth of flavor. It’s a true labor of love by our chef, ensuring every sip is rich, hearty, and packed with authentic Vietnamese taste.”

The spot is currently softly open from October 25 to November 10. Those who visit during its soft opening period can enjoy 10% off their bill.

Moc Vietnamese

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

