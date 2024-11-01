It’s been two years since Menya Itto, the cult ramen brand hailing from Japan, opened its first North American location in Vancouver.

Today, the restaurant shared that it will shut down its Robson Street outpost and withdraw from the Canadian market altogether.

When it launched in Vancouver in 2022, it was the number-one-rated, most famous shop in Tokyo. With that acclaim came tons of hype prior to the opening.

The 1,800 sq ft space launched with 32 seats and eight more at its counter. Design features included Mount Fuji-inspired artwork, custom wooden tables, and a square-shaped communal table highlighted by a stunning tree centrepiece.

Known for its light, smooth broth that is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto is widely known as the “King of Tsukemen.”

So, with all this buzz, why didn’t it work out for Menya Itto here in Vancouver?

Owners say it’s simple: the “dark economic period” brought on by the pandemic and a significant delay in its opening (originally slated to launch in 2020, two years before it would eventually open).

Menya Itto shared a full statement on its social media and also noted that it won’t be speaking further on the closure/market departure.

You’ve still got until the closing date, November 15, to head in for some of these famous noodles before they leave Canada for good.

Vancouver is known for its abundance of delicious ramen spots. Are you sad to see this one go? Let us know in the comments.