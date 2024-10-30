It’s been a tough couple of months for the restaurant industry, and now another spot has closed its doors.

Ikoi Cha, a mochi donut shop, has quietly closed the doors to its Robson location.

The restaurants have not made a formal closure announcement, but the business’s windows have been papered up, and the spot is listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google.

Ikoi Cha is best known for its assortment of bubble teas and mochi donuts. But don’t worry, you can still get your mochi donut fix at its other location at 5712 Tyne Street, Vancouver.

“Mochi donuts combine the best aspects of American donuts and Japanese Mochi to create a beautiful flower-shaped treat that features a lighter texture than your average donut. Decorated with various coatings and toppings, you will feel just how soft and chewy mochi donuts truly are,” said the mochi donut spot on its website.

Address: 386 Robson Street, Vancouver

