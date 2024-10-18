In August 2024, Dished reported that the Ontario-based all-you-can-eat BBQ spot Gyubee Japanese Grill was setting up its first BC location in Richmond. Now, we finally have word of an opening date.

According to its website, Gyubee says it is the “only all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue restaurant that provides quality and fresh ingredients, all with our goal to remind each other to unwind and savour the flavours and aromas of good food with our friends and family.”

In addition to BBQ, customers can find other items like takoyaki, sushi, Nagoya-style chicken wings, Korean lettuce wraps, and crème brûlée.

The Japanese grill took to Instagram to announce that it will be opening on October 21, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyubee Japanese Grill (@gyubeejapanesegrill)

“Can’t wait to serve Gyubee lovers in Vancouver,” added the restaurant.

Gyubee currently operates a number of locations in Ontario and one in Montreal, but this spot will be its first in BC.

Are you excited for Gyubee’s first-ever BC location in Metro Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 50-8100 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok