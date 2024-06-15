14 new restaurants, bars, and cafes to check out around Metro Vancouver

With some many great new places for food and sips popping up in Metro Vancouver, it can be hard to keep track of it all. That’s where we come in, so don’t worry.

We’ve created a list of all the new Metro Vancouver restaurants, bars, cafes, and beyond that you should look into trying soon.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around the area, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Metro Vancouver restaurants for you to check out on your next food outing.

If you’re heading out to dine in Vancouver, be sure to check out our list of new restaurants there, too!

Is Crumbl Cookies worth the hype? Well, that depends on what kind of cookie you like. With a rotating lineup of cookies changing each week, there’s guaranteed to be a few you’ll enjoy every time you visit.

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Par4 is the perfect spot to catch the game, no matter what game it is. It features plenty of flatscreen TVs throughout the restaurant. You can enjoy the game with the crowd or book one of Par4’s six private dining areas.

The good times don’t stop at the golf simulators, though. Par4 has an extensive menu featuring plenty of tasty bites and sips. To start, we highly recommend ordering the Masters Brisket Mac and Cheese, which is creamy and delicious. It’s served with slow-cooked brisket and truffle mac and cheese.

Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey

Chipotle Strawberry Hill is just steps away from the newly opened Jollibee.

It is located at 12155 72nd Avenue in Surrey and will bring the burrito chain’s total number of restaurants across Canada to 42.

Address: 12155 72nd Avenue, Surrey

If there’s one thing people love in Metro Vancouver, it’s coffee. That’s why we’re happy to announce that Cup O’ Cafe, a new coffee spot, has just opened in Langley.

Address: 20360 Logan Avenue #20, Langley

The cafe is located in a former auto body shop, but you wouldn’t guess it from walking in. The space has been totally redone and turned into a spacious cafe. It seats around 100 people. Plus, there will be an outdoor patio section, which will seat an additional 20 to 30 people.

During our visit, General Manager Joseph Woo told Dished that a late-night cafe of this size was much needed for the community. The cafe will operate until 10 pm daily.

Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

You’ll find all your Tacofino faves, like its Fish Taco and Crispy Chicken Burrito, alongside some new items like the Melty Gringas.

There will also be plenty of local beers and cocktails for customers to enjoy.

Address: 1405 Johnston Road, White Rock

The Fraser Valley just got a new Italian restaurant, and it’s 100% worth the drive from Vancouver.

Amici Italian Wine Bar is the latest restaurant to open in the city, and Dished was able to visit to check out what all the hype is about.

Address: 33724 Essenene Avenue, Abbotsford

Located at 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby, this new spot serves up tasty meals like creamy tom yum seafood soup, yellow curry sous vide chicken, mango sticky rice, and much more.

A robot waiter delivers your food, and if you order brewed coffee, it will also be prepared robotically.

Address: 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Little Pisces is run by co-owners Linda Dai and Jacky Tian. The duo met in high school and were friends but drifted apart after graduating and living in different countries. Then they met up again and threw around the idea of opening a cafe, and it soon became a reality. Soon, they quit their corporate jobs and committed to opening Little Pisces.

Address: 4501 North Road #202b, Burnaby

Located at 20144 86th Avenue #130 in Langley, Wild Flour Pizza Co. has a small storefront. There are some seats available for dine-in, but Dished was told the focus on this spot would be on takeout.

Address: 20144 86th Avenue #130, Langley

A new food spot has opened in Tables at The Amazing Brentwood, with Macau-Portuguese cuisine on offer.

O’Kitchen is the latest eatery to open here, and it serves tasty options like pasta, soups, signature buns, and sandwiches.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby — TABLES Food Court Level 2

Shiok, which already has outposts on Kingsway and in Lougheed, is known for its traditional and modern takes on Singaporean food. Menu items include Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Nyonya Chicken Curry, and Mee Siam.

You can also expect to find comfort food like Kaya toast, as well as drinks like Teh Tarik and Bandung.

Address: 624 12th Street, New Westminster

Located at 13565 King George Boulevard in Surrey, this will be the noodle joint’s second location.

At Filipino Noodle Joint, you can grab a variety of dishes, including Filipino-style spaghetti (with a rich, sweet, and savoury sauce), beef brisket stew, and Baon boxes (which include two pork spring rolls, an eggplant omelette, noodles, rice, and your choice of meat).

Address: 13565 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Cafe Ricotta softly opened on May 27 in the former Basak space. This is the cafe’s second location, with its first located at 20349 88th Avenue in Langley.

The cafe serves many different food items like sandwiches and pasta, alongside sweets and your typical cafe beverages.

Address: 4563 North Road, Burnaby

With files from Marco Ovies and Hanna McLean

