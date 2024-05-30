I tried Crumbl Cookies for the first time and here's what I thought

Crumbl Cookies is opening its first-ever location in BC, and Dished got a chance to check it out ahead of launch. As you probably already guessed, I had to try every single cookie they had available.

The new storefront is small, with most of it being taken up by a large kitchen in the back. I asked to see if I could check out the kitchen but was unfortunately turned away for fear of leaking Crumbl’s secret cookie recipe. The classic Crumbl pink colour was present throughout the store with a large logo taking up an entire wall.

Crumbl offers a lineup of cookies that changes each week. For our sneak peak it offered five different kinds of its mini-sized cookies.

I started with the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, which is as classic of a cookie as you can get. It had ooey-gooey chocolate chunks and a dusting of salt on top. Overall, it was a really solid chocolate chip cookie. Does it win the spot of best chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever had? No, but you won’t be disappointed if you order this one.

Next, the Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee. The chocolate lovers out there are going to go nuts over this one. It tasted like a crispy chocolate brownie.

I then moved on to the Cookies and Cream Milkshake, which had a Mini Oreo on top. Those with a sweet tooth are going to enjoy this one, but it was a little bit overly sweet for my tastes.

The Cowboy Cookie was up next. It reminded me of those chocolate chip granola bars that I used to eat as a kid and was topped with nuts and coconut. It was definitely the least sweet out of the five cookies we tried, which was nice after trying the Cookies and Cream Milkshake.

Finally, we got to the Cookie Butter Lava with Lotus Biscoff. When I asked which one was the co-owners favourite, I didn’t get an exact solid answer but this seemed like a real winner in their opinion. After taking a bite, I understood what they meant. It was perfectly sweet and I loved the biscoff stuffed in the centre. A must-try if you visit during opening weekend.

Overall, is Crumbl Cookies worth the hype? Well, that depends on what kind of cookie you like. With a rotating lineup of cookies changing each week there’s guaranteed to be a couple that you like every time you visit.

Is it the best cookie that I’ve ever had? No. But it’s definitely in the running, and I now understand why people like them so much.

Crumbl Cookies Vancouver opens its doors on May 31 at 8 am. Lines are anticipated, so be sure to get there early if you want to be the first to snag one of these viral cookies.

Crumbl Cookies – Port Coquitlam

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

