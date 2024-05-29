Cafe Ricotta opens in former Basak Cafe location

At the end of March 2024, Dished reported that Basak Cafe would be closing its doors. Just over a month later, a new restaurant has already opened shop in the space. Say hello to Cafe Ricotta.

Cafe Ricotta softly opened in the former Basak space on May 27. This will be the cafe’s second location, with its first located at 20349 88th Avenue in Langley.

The cafe serves many different food items like sandwiches and pasta, alongside sweets and your typical cafe beverages.

During its soft opening, the cafe will be giving out free banana pudding with each order.

The store is just steps away from Burnaby’s newly opened taiyaki and soft serve shop.

Address: 4563 North Road, Burnaby

