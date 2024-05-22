O'Kitchen: New Macau-Portuguese spot opens in The Amazing Brentwood

A new food spot has opened in Tables at The Amazing Brentwood, with Macau-Portuguese cuisine on offer.

O’Kitchen is the latest eatery to open here, and it is serving up tasty options like pasta, soups, signature buns, and sandwiches.

“Indulge in a vast selection of Macau-Portuguese flavours prepared with locally sourced ingredients,” shared The Amazing Brentwood.

The new spot is located right beside Bona Fide BBQ.

The food scene at The Amazing Brentwood has been busy lately, with both Tap & Barrel and Haidilao Hot Pot opening in the mall recently.

Unfortunately, R+D Kitchen has recently closed its doors here.

Will you be checking out this new Macau-Portugese food destination? Let us know in the comments.

O’Kitchen

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby — TABLES Food Court Level 2

