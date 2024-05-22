Par4 is a new sports bar coming to Metro Vancouver. It will feature state-of-the-art golf simulators and the area’s largest heated patio.

This new spot, located at 5580 152 Street in Surrey, is opening in the former location of Big Ridge Brewing.

Dished got a sneak peek ahead of its grand opening to check out the space. Keep on reading to get the full scoop on this new tasty destination.

The space

Par4 is the perfect spot to catch the game, no matter what game it is. It features plenty of flatscreen TVs throughout the restaurant. You can enjoy the game with the crowd or book one of Par4’s six private dining areas.

Par4 also has a large heated outdoor patio with three fireplaces to cozy up to. This is the perfect spot to grab a drink with friends. The restaurant told Dished that this is the largest heated outdoor patio in the area.

Back inside the restaurant are three high-tech golf simulators, the only of their kind in Metro Vancouver and the type that pros like Tiger Woods use. Par4 told Dished that it has the best graphics, courses, and “best camera-based simulation on the market, giving customers patented technology and an unbeatable experience.”

These simulators play more than just golf, too. We got the chance to try games like soccer, football, and zombie dodgeball (which involves throwing balls at a wall of oncoming zombies).

The food

The good times don’t stop at the golf simulators, though. Par4 has an extensive menu featuring plenty of tasty bites and sips. To start, we highly recommend ordering the Masters Brisket Mac and Cheese, which is creamy and delicious. It’s served with slow-cooked brisket and truffle mac and cheese.

Par4 also offers a range of wood-fired pizzas. During our visit, we got to try Scotty’s Garlic Confit, which came topped with pesto, garlic confit, alfredo, chili, and grana padano. If you’re a garlic lover, then you’ll love this pizza.

You’ll also find a variety of salads, pastas, and handhelds on the menu. You can’t go wrong with the basil pesto tagliatelle, which was served with arugula, pesto, mushroom, truffle, and grana padano.

If you’re looking for something sweeter, you have to try Stubby’s Cookie Skillet. Served hot out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream on top, you’ll find it difficult not to order a second one.

Another honourable mention on the menu is the Expresso Par-Tini, Par4’s take on an espresso martini. It’s not overly sweet and doesn’t have that artificial aftertaste a lot of other espresso martinis have. Trust us and order one of these when you visit.

Par4 Kitchen and Bar opens to the public on May 23. Will you be checking out this new sports bar? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 5580 152 Street, Surrey

