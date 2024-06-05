The Fraser Valley just got a new Italian restaurant, and it’s 100% worth the drive from Vancouver.

Amici Italian Wine Bar is the latest restaurant to open in the city, and Dished was able to visit to check out what all the hype is about.

The Concept

Stepping into Amici feels like you’re walking into a family-run restaurant straight out of Italy. There’s a main dining area, a patio out back, and a downstairs bar (which is where we ended up dining). It featured moody lighting and plenty of natural wood accents. Italian posters and records were hung up on the walls.

This spot feels cozy and is the perfect spot to hang out with friends and enjoy some good eats, which is exactly what Amici is going for.

“In Italy, meals are shared, stories are exchange, and bonds are strengthened around the dining table,” shared the restaurants. “‘Amici’ (which means ‘friends’ in Italian) embodies this spirit of togetherness, and the joy of sharing moments with those we hold dear. It’s not just about friendship; it’s about a sense of belonging, a community built around love, laughter, wine, and good food.”

And don’t you worry, we promise there will be plenty of good food.

The food

To start, an entire section of its menu is dedicated to focaccia — five different kinds, to be exact. When we visited, we were recommended the aglio rosmarino, which was focaccia seasoned with rosemary and garlic. If you love garlic bread, then you’re definitely going to like this. Plus, these pieces or focaccia are long. One order will be plenty to share with two people.

Amici also has different cocktails on the menu. One that we (and at least half of the restaurant) were drinking was the limoncello spritz, which came with limoncello, luxardo maraschino, elderflower liqueur, honey, lemon, prosecco, and soda.

Those looking for a non-alcoholic option will be happy to find different Italian sodas on the menu. We tried the molecola, which is an Italian cola and will delight all Coca-Cola fans.

Now, onto the main course. We tried two pasta dishes at Amici’s, and we’d struggle to recommend one over the other.

First up was Amici’s hand-made stuffed pasta. The pasta and filling types change, but on our visit, Amici was featuring a lemon ricotta dish. It was served with pickled shallots and this tasty pesto sauce. It was so light and fresh, making this the perfect summer pasta.

The other dish we tried was the mushroom gnocchi. You haven’t tried gnocchi until you’ve had it from Amici. Each little pillow of happiness is made in-house and is so tender. This dish is the perfect comfort food for those colder nights.

If you take only one thing away from this, it’s that you need to try the tiramisu. It’s decadent and delicious, and you will devour it within minutes. You could share this dessert between two people, but you might have more fun if you get one just for yourself.

Amici Italian Wine Bar is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 11 pm.

Address: 33724 Essenene Avenue, Abbotsford

