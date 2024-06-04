Rens Club Cafe: Burnaby's new restaurant with a robot barista
The robot revolution has come, and it’s here to serve you a freshly brewed cup of coffee.
Rens Club Cafe is a new Thai and Vietnamese restaurant that has opened in Burnaby, and it has both robot waiters as well as a robot barista.
- You might also like:
- A first look at Metro Vancouver's new 5,000 sq ft ocean-inspired restaurant
- Vancouver's new lush garden rooftop restaurant and bar opens tomorrow
- Vancouver's highly anticipated authentic chai cafe is finally opening this week
Located at 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby, this new spot serves up tasty meals like creamy tom yum seafood soup, yellow curry sous vide chicken, mango sticky rice, and much more.
Your food is delivered by a robot waiter, and if you order brewed coffee, it will also be prepared by a robot.
“Embark on a culinary journey with our Asian fusion cuisine, where Thai and Vietnamese flavors come together,” shared Rens Club Cafe. “Our robot baristas and robotic assistants add a modern twist to your dining experience.”
View this post on Instagram
This is not the first store featuring robot baristas in Metro Vancouver. Tea Industry recently opened featuring a boba-serving robot. You can also find a robot barista operating inside Muji on Robson.
Will you be checking out this new robot-run restaurant? Or do you prefer your coffee man-made? Let us know in the comments.
Rens Club Cafe
Address: 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok