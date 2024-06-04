The robot revolution has come, and it’s here to serve you a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Rens Club Cafe is a new Thai and Vietnamese restaurant that has opened in Burnaby, and it has both robot waiters as well as a robot barista.

Located at 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby, this new spot serves up tasty meals like creamy tom yum seafood soup, yellow curry sous vide chicken, mango sticky rice, and much more.

Your food is delivered by a robot waiter, and if you order brewed coffee, it will also be prepared by a robot.

“Embark on a culinary journey with our Asian fusion cuisine, where Thai and Vietnamese flavors come together,” shared Rens Club Cafe. “Our robot baristas and robotic assistants add a modern twist to your dining experience.”

This is not the first store featuring robot baristas in Metro Vancouver. Tea Industry recently opened featuring a boba-serving robot. You can also find a robot barista operating inside Muji on Robson.

Rens Club Cafe

Address: 3901 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

