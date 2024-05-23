Metro Vancouver is getting a new spot specializing in sourdough pizza, and let us be the first to tell you it’s worth the hype.

Some may be familiar with Wild Flour Pizza Co. from its original location in Burnaby, which opened in 2022. Now, the pizza spot is gearing up to open its second location, this time in Langley.

Dished got a first look inside the new spot and sampled some of the pizza offerings on the menu. Keep reading to get all the insider deets on this new pizza spot.

The space

Located at 20144 86th Avenue #130 in Langley, Wild Flour Pizza Co. has a small storefront. There are some seats available for dine-in, but Dished was told the focus on this spot would be on takeout.

Large windows provide plenty of light (perfect for grabbing that Instagram-worthy food pic), and the interior is painted white and green. We particularly enjoy the no-nonsense menu displayed behind the counter. You also get a view right into the kitchen, where you can watch the talented chefs make your pizza.

The food

Those familiar with Wild Flour will find no surprises on this menu. During our visit, we had to take the chance to try the Perfect Storm.

Featuring red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled pineapples, jalapenos, crispy pork XO, and dried oregano, this pizza will turn even the most anti-pineapple on pizza advocate into a fan. The secret is the pickled pineapples, which add a whole new depth and flavour to this already tasty pizza.

Another favourite was the Crispy Proscuitto. As the name implies, it features crispy prosciutto alongside white sauce, mozzarella, fior di latte, and lemon-dressed arugula. The acidity from the lemon-dressed arugula perfectly balances out the rich white sauce and prosciutto.

Wild Flour also serves different salads, such as its kale Caesar and caprese. As you may have already guessed, both were absolutely delicious.

Wild Flour Langley opens its doors starting Friday, May 24. Will you be checking out this delicious pizza spot? Let us know in the comments.

Wild Flour Pizza Co.

Address: 20144 86th Avenue #130, Langley

Instagram

