The Filipino Noodle Joint just opened its new Surrey location

Metro Vancouver has a new spot for Filipino eats now that the Filipino Noodle Joint has just opened its new location.

Located at 13565 King George Boulevard in Surrey, this will be the noodle joint’s second location.

At Filipino Noodle Joint, you can grab a variety of dishes, including Filipino-style spaghetti (with a rich, sweet and savoury sauce), beef brisket stew, and Baon boxes (which include two pork spring rolls, an eggplant omelette, noodles, rice, and your choice of meat).

From Pancit (stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables and meat) to rice bowls, lumpia rolls, and pork siopao, Filipino Noodle Joint offers an abundance of options for both those familiar with the cuisine and those trying it for the first time.

You can also grab dessert here, including the tasty turon (also known as a deep-fried banana roll or banana lumpia) and halo halo, a layered dessert popular in the Philippines. This treat is an absolute must-try and is composed of flan and ube — it’s described on their menu as “Filipino meets bubble tea, meets fruit parfait, meets milkshake.”

Filipino Noodle Joint Surrey has limited seating for dine-in and takeout options.

Opened by Louwella and her partner Kyle, the Filipino Noodle Joint originally started in Toronto before relocating to Vancouver, according to the restaurant’s website. Louwella has been interested in cooking since she was a child watching her father in the kitchen and has brought that enduring passion to her own fast-food takeout spot.

The Filipino Noodle Joint Surrey

Address: 13565 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright