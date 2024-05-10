Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret is opening its new Coquitlam cafe very soon and Dished got the first look inside the impressive new space.

The space

The cafe is located in a former auto body shop, but you wouldn’t guess it from walking in. The space has been totally redone and turned into a spacious cafe. Once open, it will be able to seat around 100 people. Plus, there will be an outdoor patio section, which will seat an additional 20 to 30 people.

During our visit, General Manager Joseph Woo told Dished that a late-night cafe of this size was much needed for the community. Once fully opened, the cafe will operate until 10 pm daily.

The spot has a similar feel to La Foret’s original location at 6848 Jubilee Avenue in Burnaby, with many plants placed throughout. Additionally, you’ll eventually be able to see La Foret’s signature ivy look on the exterior once the plant grows long enough.

Plus, paintings by artist David T Cho will be seen throughout the store. During our visit, they were just hanging them up, but we expect to see a couple hanging on the walls once La Foret opens.

The food

La Foret Coquitlam will continue to offer its standard array of tasty pastries, cakes, and coffees. However, some exciting additions to the menu are exclusive to this new location.

One of these is the Supreme Eggs Benedict. It features your standard Benny items like a poached egg and ham, all covered in a delicious hollandaise sauce. What makes it special is that it is served on top of a supreme croissant and one that is baked fresh daily.

You can get these eggs Benedict in multiple varieties. We were particularly fond of the one with smoked salmon. They are all served with a side salad and some roasted potatoes.

You’ll also find other exclusive menu items, like this pasta dish, which we were told was inspired by the forest.

La Foret Coquitlam’s grand opening is set for May 18. It’ll be open from 9 am to 10 pm during weekends and 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays.

Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

