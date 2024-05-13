Tacofino's new White Rock location to open with free taco gift card deal

Listen up, taco aficionados: Tacofino is finally opening its long-awaited White Rock location.

The new spot opens on Friday, May 17 at 3 pm, just in time for the May long weekend.

Located at 1405 Johnston Road in Miramar Village (right by the soon-to-be-opened Thrifty Foods), it will boast 20 indoor seats and a 16-seat patio.

“The concept for the space is to create an interior with a retro vibe reminiscent of the poster art and psychedelic patterns from the 70s along the West Coast,” shared designer Shiloh Sukkau. “It blends materials and colours unique to this location with more familiar Tacofino elements.”

You’ll find all your Tacofino faves like its Fish Taco and Crispy Chicken Burrito, alongside some new items like its Melty Gringas. There will also be plenty of local beers and cocktails for customers to enjoy.

“White Rock is a vibrant and growing part of the Lower Mainland, but it has always retained a small town feel which matches perfectly with Tacofino’s Tofino roots,” shared Tacofino in a press release.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 500 customers each day on Saturday, May 18, Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20 at the White Rock location will receive a free taco gift card with their purchase that can be used from June 1 to July 31.

Tacofino White Rock will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

Address: 1405 Johnston Road, White Rock

