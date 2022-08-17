We’re always looking for hidden (and not so hidden) spots in Vancouver that serve up the best the city has to offer and, more often than not, these restaurants are tucked away inside food courts.

Our next must-try spot is Filipino Noodle Joint, a kiosk located inside Vancouver’s Chinatown Plaza on Keefer Street.

This mall food court is mostly empty now, with only a handful of remaining shops still in business – Floata Seafood and Ming Fong Fast Food among them – but this makes the Filipino Noodle Joint all the more worth seeking out.

Opened by Louwella and her partner Kyle, the Filipino Noodle Joint originally opened in Toronto before relocating to Vancouver, according to the restaurant’s website. Louwella has been interested in cooking since she was a child watching her father in the kitchen and has brought that enduring passion to her own fast-food takeout spot.

At Filipino Noodle Joint, you can grab a variety of dishes, including Filipino-style spaghetti (with a rich, sweet and savoury sauce), beef brisket stew, Baon boxes (which include two pork spring rolls, an eggplant omelette, noodles, rice, and your choice of meat), as well as a number of other options.

Considering how small the space is, it’s remarkable how many options this fast-food spot offers.

From Pancit (stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables and meat) to rice bowls to lumpia rolls to pork siopao, Filipino Noodle Joint has an abundance of options for both those familiar with the cuisine and those trying it for the first time.

You can also grab dessert here, including the tasty turon (also known as a deep-fried banana roll or banana lumpia) and halo halo, a layered dessert popular in the Philipines. This treat is an absolute must-try and is composed of flan and ube – it’s described on their menu as “Filipino meets bubble tea, meets fruit parfait, meets milkshake.”

If you’re not in the mood for a meal and instead are looking for something refreshing, try the coolers, a dessert drink that comes in flavours like pandan and cantaloupe and is served with pearls, coconut milk, or gulamon (depending on which kind you get).

There are a few tables in the food court so you can choose to either dine right there (before 6:30, when the mall closes) or take it to-go.

Filipino Noodle Joint is also available for delivery and is currently open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 12 to 7 pm.

Address: #111-180 Keefer Street, Chinatown Plaza, Vancouver

Phone: 604-630-3820

Instagram