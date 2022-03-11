FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Open and opening soon: 12 new Burnaby restaurants to check out

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Mar 11 2022, 11:07 pm
Open and opening soon: 12 new Burnaby restaurants to check out
We always keep you updated on the best new restaurants that open in and around Vancouver, and Burnaby’s food and beverage scenes seem to be heating up as of late.

Here are some new restaurants that are open or opening soon in Burnaby.

Open

Big Way Hot Pot

Big Way Hot Pot

Courtesy Big Way Hot Pot

The dining concept can be found at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby. It offers a whopping 90 different ingredients along with eight varieties of broth including Szechuan Green Pepper, Collagen bone broth, and Tomato Broth to name a few.

Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Pho Den

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pho Den (@phoden.ca)

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food has officially opened in Metro Vancouver. Pho Den has launched at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby. Dished Vancouver is told it offers authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Chatto Tea & Coffee Canada — Burnaby

If you are excited about Canada’s biggest bubble tea festival coming to Burnaby this summer, then chances are high you’ll be pumped about this. Burnaby’s newest bubble tea joint softly opened this week.

Address: 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — Brentwood

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam. This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Nam Dae Moon — Burnaby

Nam Dae Moon

Courtesy Nam Dae Moon

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar. Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Opening Soon

Sushi On — Burnaby

Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, but it looks like it’s about to get another one: Sushi On. Sushi On Burnaby is slated to open on Tuesday, March 15. Mark your calendar!

Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-521-1550

Instagram

Wild Flour Pizza Co

Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co is set to open soon here. The concept will specialize in sourdough pizza and is slated to open next month in North Burnaby.

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby

Instagram

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby

Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Earls — The Amazing Brentwood

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats — fall 2022!

Address: 2350 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Instagram

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.

Facebook | Instagram

Claudio’s Ristorante

Claudio's Ristorante

Courtesy Claudio’s Ristorante

Claudio’s will offer seats for 45 people inside and 26 people on its outdoor patio too. Described as “Pasta Amore 2.0,” Claudio’s will pay homage to owner and chef Claudio Magagnin, who operated Pasta Amore as a family-owned institution for over 20 years.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

