Open and opening soon: 12 new Burnaby restaurants to check out
We always keep you updated on the best new restaurants that open in and around Vancouver, and Burnaby’s food and beverage scenes seem to be heating up as of late.
Here are some new restaurants that are open or opening soon in Burnaby.
Open
Big Way Hot Pot
The dining concept can be found at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby. It offers a whopping 90 different ingredients along with eight varieties of broth including Szechuan Green Pepper, Collagen bone broth, and Tomato Broth to name a few.
Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby
Pho Den
A new spot for classic Vietnamese food has officially opened in Metro Vancouver. Pho Den has launched at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby. Dished Vancouver is told it offers authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby
Chatto Tea & Coffee Canada — Burnaby
If you are excited about Canada’s biggest bubble tea festival coming to Burnaby this summer, then chances are high you’ll be pumped about this. Burnaby’s newest bubble tea joint softly opened this week.
Address: 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — Brentwood
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam. This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.
Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
Nam Dae Moon — Burnaby
Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar. Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.
Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby
Opening Soon
Sushi On — Burnaby
Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, but it looks like it’s about to get another one: Sushi On. Sushi On Burnaby is slated to open on Tuesday, March 15. Mark your calendar!
Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-521-1550
Wild Flour Pizza Co
Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co is set to open soon here. The concept will specialize in sourdough pizza and is slated to open next month in North Burnaby.
Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby
The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby
Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.
Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Earls — The Amazing Brentwood
Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats — fall 2022!
Address: 2350 Boundary Road, Burnaby
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
Claudio’s Ristorante
Claudio’s will offer seats for 45 people inside and 26 people on its outdoor patio too. Described as “Pasta Amore 2.0,” Claudio’s will pay homage to owner and chef Claudio Magagnin, who operated Pasta Amore as a family-owned institution for over 20 years.
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby