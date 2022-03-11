The deliciousness in New West continues to emerge, as the city’s newest addition to the foodie scene, Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli, is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next week.

Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.

This new spot will also offer a changing daily selection of pizza available by the slice.

You can find this business officially opening on March 14. After that, its hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Be sure to pop by and check it out!

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli

Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West

Instagram