FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli to open in New West next week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 11 2022, 10:29 pm
Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli to open in New West next week
@gastronomia.newwest/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
ShuckShuck

Seafood, Cocktails

ShuckShuck
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

Asian, Japanese

KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

The deliciousness in New West continues to emerge, as the city’s newest addition to the foodie scene, Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli, is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next week.

Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.

This new spot will also offer a changing daily selection of pizza available by the slice.

You can find this business officially opening on March 14. After that, its hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Be sure to pop by and check it out!

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli

Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT