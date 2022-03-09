Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, but it looks like it’s about to get another one: Sushi On.

This concept currently operates a location at 2020 Oxford Connector #201 in Port Coquitlam, but it’s coming to Burnaby too, and soon, at that.

Sushi On is listed as coming to 7617 Edmonds Street in Burnaby, the former location of Osaka Island Japanese Restaurant.

This means that folks in the area will be able to stop in and enjoy one of the whopping 48 different specialty rolls up for order once it opens.

Sushi On Burnaby is slated to open on Tuesday, March 15. Mark your calendar!

Sushi On — Burnaby

Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-521-1550

Instagram