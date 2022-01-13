FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nam Dae Moon set to open first Burnaby location soon

Hanna McLean
|
Jan 13 2022, 10:56 pm
@namdaemoonricecake/Instagram
Popular international rice cake and mochi ball chain Nam Dae Moon is officially opening a new Metro Vancouver location.

The China-founded business opened its first BC location in Richmond last spring.

Despite closing two of its three Toronto locations last week, the brand says it’s moving forward with plans for a new Burnaby outpost.

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar.

Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

Nam Dae Moon Burnaby is slated to open at #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue this month, the brand says.

We’ll keep you posted as details are released!

Nam Dae Moon — Burnaby

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

 

