Metro Vancouver is getting a stellar new sweet spot, and we’ve got the scoop on what to expect from Cassandra Cake Co. once it opens.

The concept’s owner, Cassandra, is actually a Food Network champion. Last year, the treat maker and her team took home the $10,000 prize on an episode of the network’s larger-than-life baking competition, The Big Bake.

Now, the Cassandra Cake Co. storefront is opening which means we can get some of these coveted goodies for ourselves very soon.

Located at 2331 Marpole Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the 1,100-sq-ft cafe and bakery will offer the brand’s signature array of sweet treats and sips alongside savoury pastries too.

Dished Vancouver is told to expect decadent cupcakes, rich chocolate brownies, vegan and gluten-free treats, huge cinnamon buns, and “cookies the size of your hand.”

To say we’re sold is an understatement.

When it comes to beverages, this eatery will offer juices, drinks made from locally roasted coffee beans, hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache, mochas made with melted chocolate, and tea lattes too.

Up until now, Cassandra Cake Co. has been best known for its beautiful artistry when it comes to cake decorating, and we’re told that anyone that pops into the 18-seat spot will be able to check out the team doing just that on the daily.

Custom cakes and cupcakes are available for every occasion as well. That being said be sure to check out the brand’s website for instructions on how to order a beautiful custom creation.

In addition to all those staple offerings, Cassandra Cake Co. is aiming to launch a high tea in April.

Dished is told the space will be Insta-worthy and features some beautiful elements like wallpaper, velvet furniture, gold cutlery, and vintage teacups.

You can find Cassandra Cake Co. open starting March 12. Its operating hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

Be sure to check out this destination once it opens!

Cassandra Cake Co.

Address: 105-2331 Marpole Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram