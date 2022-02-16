FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Bin 4 Burger Lounge Burnaby location opening this fall

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

While spring 2022 was the previously estimated opening date, the burger spot is now aiming to open this fall.

The new spot will be located at 2350 Boundary Road in Burnaby, a short distance from the Amazing Brentwood.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge offers a wide variety of burgers for meat and veggie lovers alike.

They also offer tasty sides, including french fries, onion rings, and house spiced potato chips.

The Burnaby location will mark the seventh for the chain and the second in the Lower Mainland — the other being in South Granville.

They also have locations in the Okanagan, Nanaimo, and three in Victoria.

