17 best Vancouver food events to check out in August

Vancouver is in the middle of an intense heatwave, but we’re also in the middle of peak food event season.

Take your mind off the heat with cool food-centric events happening all over the city.

From the Beanstock Coffee Festival to Araxi’s Longtable Dinner to a second Japan Market Summer Festival, this August is looking packed.

Here are our top choices for food events to hit up in the city this month.

One-time only events

Beanstock Coffee Festival

The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus. Started in 2017, Beanstock is one of the country’s leading coffee festivals for independent third-wave coffee. This year’s event will feature Vancouver’s Pallet Coffee Roasters, House of Funk, and Nemesis Coffee, among others, as well as some out-of-province representation.

Festival-goers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas. There will also be a cold brewery sample station – the perfect way to beat the summer heat.

When: Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

Instagram

Araxi Restaurant’s Longtable Dinner

In case you haven’t noticed, we are really big on bucket list food experiences, and one of the best in BC is returning this summer: Araxi Restaurant’s Longtable Dinner. The celebrated Whistler restaurant will be welcoming guests to the magical North Arm Farm in Pemberton on August 28 for its 11th annual foodie celebration.

Araxi Restaurant’s Culinary Director, Chef James Walt, will craft a four-course family-style dinner featuring seasonal ingredients and flavours. Before dinner, folks can expect a cocktail reception with drinks, bites, and live entertainment, too.

When: Sunday, August 28

Where: North Arm Farm, Pemberton

Tickets: From $249 per person

Le Voyage

Grey Goose Vodka is at it again with the hype summer events. This time, the brand is launching an exclusive yacht experience in Vancouver complete with three “mixology sessions.”

Le Voyage aims to bring French Riviera vibes to Vancouver. Folks can book one of three departure times per day from August 3 to 7, and hop aboard the custom Grey Goose Vodka yacht for an unforgettable ride. On the open waters, attendees will enjoy a dedicated onboard expert mixologist creating drinks, French-inspired bites, a live DJ set, and limited-edition swag.

When: August 3 to 7

Where: 1832 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver

Tickets: Limited dates online

Le Diner en Blanc

The legendary all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is finally returning to Vancouver this summer after a three-year hiatus. Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 18, 2022. As per tradition, the downtown location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white.

When: August 18, 2022

Where: TBA (secret downtown location)

Tickets: $43 per person, register online

Coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) starting on August 10 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast.

When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

Playa Patron

Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations, featuring a daytime brunch experience as well as a nighttime party, complete with a DJ playing deep tropical house music and hand-crafted Patron cocktails.

The vibe is the magic of Tulum beach and the menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

When: August 11 to 14

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, available online now

Picnic and Bubbles

Organized by Les Dames d’Escoffier BC, Picnic and Bubbles is a fundraiser to support women working in the hospitality industry. The one-day event will invite guests to pick up a unique “picnic for two” kit from participating restaurants around Vancouver and the Okanagan. Each basket will include a main dish, two side dishes, dessert, and “bubbles” (wine, beer, or cider, depending on the restaurant). Some participating restaurants include Bridge Brewing, Douce Diner, and Vij’s.

When: August 21

Where: Participating restaurants

Tickets: $150 per picnic for two

Botanist and NYC’s SAGA Collaboration Dinner

For two nights only, the team behind NYC’s acclaimed SAGA restaurant (helmed by award-winning chef James Kent) will be joining Vancouver’s Botanist for a seven-course tasting menu. Teaming up with Botanist’s chef Hector Laguna, the menu will combine SAGA’s global approach with Laguna’s innovative Pacific Northwest cuisine. There will also be a special cocktail menu for the evenings, with a special “cocktail-forward” experience at the Botanist Bar on offer as well.

When: August 3 and 4

Where: Botanist (inside Fairmont Pacific Rim) – 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Tickets: $285 per person

Japan Market Summer Festival

After a hugely successful run this past June, the Japan Market Summer Festival is back for another round this August.

Taking place at the same location as this summer’s earlier June edition, the festival celebrating all things Japanese culture will be at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza for one day only on Saturday, August 13. Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.

When: Saturday, August 13

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook

Car Free Day New West

Taking place on Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Streets, Car Free Day will bring tons of local vendors, exhibitions, interactive elements, and, of course, food trucks to the Royal City. Organizing the food side of the one-day event will be Columbia StrEAT Food Truck Fest, bringing a delicious lineup of local eats.

When: Saturday, August 6

Where: Columbia Street between 4th and 8th Streets, New Westminster

The sixth Wild BC Salmon Celebration is taking place on Saturday, August 27 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver. The outdoor event – hosted by the Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS) and the BC Salmon Marketing Council – will serve up delicious wild salmon dishes along with BC wines and beers.

Graze through eight food stations while learning about the versatility of salmon and the resilience of both the local fishery and fishers. Guests of the Wild BC Salmon Celebration will also interact with some of the province’s top chefs and discover how they prepare their mouth-watering sockeye salmon dishes.

When: August 27, 2022 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf – 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person plus tax and service fee, purchase online

Instagram

The celebration of all things ribs will be taking place from August 12 to 14 at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. Folks can expect incredible ribs from purveyors like Gator BBQ and Prairie Smoke & Spice, craft beer, and live entertainment and music.

Brought to us by the Langley Rotary Club, RibFest Langley’s proceeds will go back to the community and Rotary initiatives. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: McLeod Park (North-West corner of 56th Avenue and 216th Street) – Immediately North of the Langley Airport

A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is now open in Vancouver. Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy magical drinks and refreshments available. Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that, only adults are allowed.

The magical wizard golf course is located at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive, and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

When: Until August 7, 2022

Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Recurring events

One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 3 to August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm – an extension from last year when it was only Fridays and Saturdays.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 3 to August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called “The Patio,” a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square – 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), and 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver