If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that folks in and around Metro Vancouver love ribs.

So, lucky for us then, that RibFest Langley is going down in just a few weeks.

The celebration of all things ribs will be taking place from August 12 to 14 at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

Folks can expect incredible ribs from purveyors like Gator BBQ and Prairie Smoke & Spice, craft beer, and live entertainment and music.

Headline acts such as Big City Soul, Fleetwood Magic, and Ten Souljers have just been announced.

Brought to us by the Langley Rotary Club, RibFest Langley’s proceeds will go back to the community and Rotary initiatives. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get in on the meat sweats and the fun!

RibFest Langley 2022

When: August 12 to 14

Where: McLeod Park (North-West corner of 56th Avenue and 216th Street) – Immediately North of the Langley Airport