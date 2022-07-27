FoodFood TrucksFood Events

Car Free Day New West to feature more than 10 food trucks

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jul 27 2022, 7:58 pm
Car Free Day New West to feature more than 10 food trucks
Courtesy The MRG Group | @thefryingpan604/Instagram

Another delicious, food-filled event is hitting the streets of New Westminster next month.

This summer’s Car Free Day New West is happening on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 8 pm.

Taking place on Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Streets, Car Free Day will bring tons of local vendors, exhibitions, interactive elements, and, of course, food trucks to the Royal City.

In addition to some local performers hitting up the main stage, there will also be a breakdancing battle, a juggler, a face-painting station, and plenty of other family-friendly activities to check out.

Organizing the food side of the one-day event will be Columbia StrEAT Food Truck Fest, bringing a delicious lineup of local eats.

Dished got a sneak peek at the roster of food trucks we can expect to find at the event and from mini donuts to mac and cheese, there’s going to be little bit of everything.

Here are the food trucks that will participating at this year’s New West Car Free Day:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crack On (@crackonvan)

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.