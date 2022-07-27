Another delicious, food-filled event is hitting the streets of New Westminster next month.

This summer’s Car Free Day New West is happening on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 8 pm.

Taking place on Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Streets, Car Free Day will bring tons of local vendors, exhibitions, interactive elements, and, of course, food trucks to the Royal City.

In addition to some local performers hitting up the main stage, there will also be a breakdancing battle, a juggler, a face-painting station, and plenty of other family-friendly activities to check out.

Organizing the food side of the one-day event will be Columbia StrEAT Food Truck Fest, bringing a delicious lineup of local eats.

Dished got a sneak peek at the roster of food trucks we can expect to find at the event and from mini donuts to mac and cheese, there’s going to be little bit of everything.

Here are the food trucks that will participating at this year’s New West Car Free Day:

Juicy Green Express

Little oOties

Old Country Pierogi

REEL Mac & Cheese