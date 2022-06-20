Grey Goose Vodka is at it again with the hype summer events. This time, the brand is launching an exclusive boozy yacht experience in Vancouver.

“Le Voyage” aims to bring French Riviera vibes to Vancouver. Folks can book one of three departure times per day from August 3 to 7 and hop aboard the custom Grey Goose Vodka yacht for an unforgettable ride.

On the open waters, attendees will enjoy a dedicated onboard expert mixologist creating drinks, French-inspired bites, a live DJ set, and limited-edition swag.

This experience is 2.5 hours so you’ll have plenty of time to eat, drink, and snap pics. You can grab up to eight of your nearest and dearest in total for each trip.

Grab your tickets here now. Happy sailing!