Here’s an event you will definitely want to mark down on your calendars, folks,

The Japan Market Summer Festival 2022 will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors.

Organizers shared a list with Dished of the participating food vendors, so we know we can look forward to the following trucks and vendors:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYU GRILL, BC (@kyugrill.yvr)

Other vendors will be selling things like wellness products, fashion accessories, art, jewellery, and more.

Organized by three different Japanese-Canadian vendors, the market will run from 10 am to 5 pm on both days.

According to the event website, the goal behind the market is to “create happy events where local Japanese vendors shine, as well as non-Japanese vendors, who have [a] passion and love for Japanese culture, to join this little Japanese community.”

There will also be chances to win prizes at the market.

Early bird tickets are available for sale until May 28, with one adult ticket at $4 and two for $7; after May 28, tickets will be $5 for one adult and $9 for two.

When: Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook