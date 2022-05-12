The Japan Market Summer Festival is happening in Vancouver this June
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Here’s an event you will definitely want to mark down on your calendars, folks,
The Japan Market Summer Festival 2022 will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.
This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors.
Organizers shared a list with Dished of the participating food vendors, so we know we can look forward to the following trucks and vendors:
- Early Bird Pudding
- Ichiyo’s Matcha Bar
- Takenaka
- COCONAMA CHOCOLATE
- MIDORI FOODS
- Vegan Pudding
- Kyugrill
- Teriyaki Express
- Tokyo Katsu Sand
- Koyuki Sapporo Ramen
- COFU pressed sushi
- The True NOSH Company Ltd.
- Taco Nori Sushi Tacos
- Teppan Yaro
- Japadog
- Pokey Okey
- Kanadell Japanese Bakery
- Yuzu
- CHOYA
- Secret Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Other vendors will be selling things like wellness products, fashion accessories, art, jewellery, and more.
Organized by three different Japanese-Canadian vendors, the market will run from 10 am to 5 pm on both days.
According to the event website, the goal behind the market is to “create happy events where local Japanese vendors shine, as well as non-Japanese vendors, who have [a] passion and love for Japanese culture, to join this little Japanese community.”
There will also be chances to win prizes at the market.
Early bird tickets are available for sale until May 28, with one adult ticket at $4 and two for $7; after May 28, tickets will be $5 for one adult and $9 for two.
Japan Market Summer Festival 2022
When: Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4