Vancouver's Japan Market Summer Festival returns this August
After a hugely successful run this past June, the Japan Market Summer Festival is back for another round this August.
Taking place at the same location as this summer’s earlier June edition, the festival celebrating all things Japanese culture will be at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza for one day only on Saturday, August 13.
- You might also like:
- Super popular coffeehouse to open first Vancouver location soon (PHOTOS)
- 9 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 25 to 31
- Magical sun-soaked organic farm and winery in BC is a true bucket list spot (VIDEO)
Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.
This is a great chance to check out the more than 60 vendors slated to participate in the festival if you missed them last time.
The event will feature six food trucks, with plenty of other food vendors celebrating Japanese and local cuisine.
You can expect to find the following food vendors at August’s event:
View this post on Instagram
- Secret Ice Cream
- Ogojo
- Kanadell Japanese Bakery
- Taco Nori Sushi Tacos
- Takenaka
- Japanese Teriyaki Express
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
You can find a full lineup of the featured vendors on the festival’s website. Early bird tickets are on sale now until August 3.
Japan Market Summer Festival
When: Saturday, August 13
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4