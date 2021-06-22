View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Antico (@pizzeriaantico)

Enjoy wood-fired pizza and a large craft beer selection at this spot, located in the north part of Whistler Village, adjacent to the Alpenglow Hotel.

Address: 101-4369 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-9226

A true local favourite, Sushi Village has been serving its patrons for around 35 years (since 1985). This spot’s slogan is “Epic Food. Epic Parties. Epic History,” so you know it’s got to be good.

Address: 4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler

Phone: 604-932-3330

This modern bar and steakhouse is located at the Four Seasons Resort in Whistler. Offering traditional mountain cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients, this spot is sure not to disappoint when visiting for a meal.

Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-5280

If you want filling comfort food, look no further than Il Caminetto. This Italian eatery serves up very generous servings of pasta, risotto, and other Italian classics like meatballs to name a few along with a great wine list. You can get every pasta split in half here too, so it’s great for sharing.

Address: 4242 Village Stroll, Whistler

Phone: 604-932-4442

Get off-the-charts Spanish-inspired small plates at this charming spot in the Village Square. With a menu that’s an “homage to Whistler’s wildlife,” Bar Oso also boasts some incredible housemade charcuterie and tapas.

Address: 150-4222 Village Square, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-4540

This spot is a locally owned and operated French restaurant that has been wowing customers since it opened in 1997. Patrons can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner with highlights like authentic savoury and sweet crêpes and fondue.

Address: 4368 Main Street #116, Whistler

Phone: 604-905-4444

Located in the Delta Hotels by Marriott Whistler Village Suites, this location of the popular family of steakhouses is a true gem in Whistler. Cheese toast, steak, wine – that’s all you need to know about the ever-popular destination.

Address: 4308 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-905-5555

Flakey, savoury, and incredibly delicious, Peaked Pies are the real deal and a true Australian foodie export. Patrons will want to test out their steak, bacon and cheese, chunky pepper steak, butter thicken – and if you’re feeling brave enough – ground kangaroo.

Address: 4369 Main St #105, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-4115

Open daily, the Southside Diner offers everything from eggs to steak, and everything in between. Patrons can expect a full bar, beer on tap, and a local wine list from this spot that’s open seven days a week.

Address: 2102 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-0668

This contemporary eatery offers a “professionally casual vibe” in the heart of Whistler Village. Enjoy a seasonal menu, a great wine program, and some stellar charcuterie options too.

Address: #13, 4154 Village Green, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-9011

Freshly foraged eats and a constantly changing array of seasonal ingredients is the name of the game at Alta. It’s not just the food that gets people through the doors here; their creative cocktail program is also a big draw.

Address: 104-4319 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-932-2582

Purebread is famous for its sweet treats, but it all started with the bread. Get incredible breads like Cheddar Jalapeno and Sour Chocolate Cheery among classic varieties too. This Whistler-founded bakery has grown to operate three locations in Vancouver, so you know it’s much-loved.

Address: 4338 Main Street #122, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-1182

Address: 1040 Millar Creek Road, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-3013

With a patio overlooking the Village Square, the Amsterdam Cafe and Pub is the place to have drinks and snacks après-ski or to enjoy good company.

Address: 4232 Village Stroll, Whistler

Phone: 604-932-8334

Located in Nita Lake Lodge, Aura offers lakefront views with flavours of locally influenced cuisine. You can join them for breakfast and signature dining events. Delicious featured dishes include their famous Dutch Pancake and Croque Madame.

Address: 2131 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-5711

Braidwood Tavern is styled after the classic mountainside cabin. It’s a friendly space for friends and family to gather around good food and drinks. Braidwood has mastered the après-ski cocktail and laid back vibe — it’s good times all around here.

Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-5280

Located at the base of the Whistler and Blackcomb gondola, The Longhorn Saloon is known for its bumping music, happy hour drinks and good vibes all around. Not to mention you can ski right down to your seat.

Address: 4280 Mountain Square, Whistler

Phone: 888-823-7932

Located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont’s Mallard Lounge and Terrace is one of Whistler’s most iconic destinations for summer patio drinks or après ski relaxation. Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard Unit 205, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-8000

Portobello has a casual dining experience delivered by an animated open kitchen. Its made-to-order sandwich selection and gourmet pastry and coffee operation have expanded to include open flame rotisserie chicken, pork ribs, and even delectable smoked brisket. Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-2040

Located inside the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, the Wildflower’s signature warm and inviting ambiance is the ideal casual resort setting for breakfast and dinner. During Whistler’s warm, summer months, they offer a garden patio. During Whistler’s busy ski season, they offer comfort food while enjoying a cozy indoor atmosphere.

Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard Unit 210, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-2033

If you liked this list of the best restaurants in Whistler, then you’ll probably be keen to check out the food and beverage offerings at BC’s brand new wine village. Happy (safe) travels!