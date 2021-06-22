Best restaurants in Whistler you should try at least once
For those living in BC, Whistler is truly a home away from home where you can go to relax with family and friends.
Accessible in both the warm and colder months, from hiking to skiing, après skiing to after partying, Whistler is known as a top spot to head when you’re in need of some good fun, good drinks, and good food.
Here are the 21 greatest restaurants, coffee shops, and bars to check out when you’re in Whistler.
Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Head to this spot for an unforgettable farm-to-table dining experience. This is more of a formal spot where you can expect oysters, seafood, a stellar wine list, and more. Araxi is definitely known as one of the best restaurants in Whistler.
Address: 110-4222 Village Square, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-4540
Bearfoot Bistro
Bearfoot Bistro is synonymous with a fun dining experience in Whistler. The restaurant offers great food and wine, along with a sabering room from Champagne, and the Ketel One Ice Room, the coldest vodka tasting room in the world.
Address: 4121 Village Green, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-3433
Pizzeria Antico
Enjoy wood-fired pizza and a large craft beer selection at this spot, located in the north part of Whistler Village, adjacent to the Alpenglow Hotel.
Address: 101-4369 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-9226
Sushi Village Japanese Restaurant
A true local favourite, Sushi Village has been serving its patrons for around 35 years (since 1985). This spot’s slogan is “Epic Food. Epic Parties. Epic History,” so you know it’s got to be good.
Address: 4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-3330
Sidecut Steakhouse
This modern bar and steakhouse is located at the Four Seasons Resort in Whistler. Offering traditional mountain cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients, this spot is sure not to disappoint when visiting for a meal.
Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-5280
Il Caminetto
If you want filling comfort food, look no further than Il Caminetto. This Italian eatery serves up very generous servings of pasta, risotto, and other Italian classics like meatballs to name a few along with a great wine list. You can get every pasta split in half here too, so it’s great for sharing.
Address: 4242 Village Stroll, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-4442
Bar Oso
Get off-the-charts Spanish-inspired small plates at this charming spot in the Village Square. With a menu that’s an “homage to Whistler’s wildlife,” Bar Oso also boasts some incredible housemade charcuterie and tapas.
Address: 150-4222 Village Square, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-4540
Crêpe Montagne
This spot is a locally owned and operated French restaurant that has been wowing customers since it opened in 1997. Patrons can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner with highlights like authentic savoury and sweet crêpes and fondue.
Address: 4368 Main Street #116, Whistler
Phone: 604-905-4444
Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar
Located in the Delta Hotels by Marriott Whistler Village Suites, this location of the popular family of steakhouses is a true gem in Whistler. Cheese toast, steak, wine – that’s all you need to know about the ever-popular destination.
Address: 4308 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-905-5555
Peaked Pies
Flakey, savoury, and incredibly delicious, Peaked Pies are the real deal and a true Australian foodie export. Patrons will want to test out their steak, bacon and cheese, chunky pepper steak, butter thicken – and if you’re feeling brave enough – ground kangaroo.
Address: 4369 Main St #105, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-4115
Southside Diner
Open daily, the Southside Diner offers everything from eggs to steak, and everything in between. Patrons can expect a full bar, beer on tap, and a local wine list from this spot that’s open seven days a week.
Address: 2102 Lake Placid Road, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-0668
Basalt Wine & Salumeria
This contemporary eatery offers a “professionally casual vibe” in the heart of Whistler Village. Enjoy a seasonal menu, a great wine program, and some stellar charcuterie options too.
Address: #13, 4154 Village Green, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-9011
Alta Bistro
Freshly foraged eats and a constantly changing array of seasonal ingredients is the name of the game at Alta. It’s not just the food that gets people through the doors here; their creative cocktail program is also a big draw.
Address: 104-4319 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-2582
Purebread
Purebread is famous for its sweet treats, but it all started with the bread. Get incredible breads like Cheddar Jalapeno and Sour Chocolate Cheery among classic varieties too. This Whistler-founded bakery has grown to operate three locations in Vancouver, so you know it’s much-loved.
Address: 4338 Main Street #122, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-1182
Address: 1040 Millar Creek Road, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-3013
Amsterdam Cafe and Pub
With a patio overlooking the Village Square, the Amsterdam Cafe and Pub is the place to have drinks and snacks après-ski or to enjoy good company.
Address: 4232 Village Stroll, Whistler
Phone: 604-932-8334
Aura Restaurant
Located in Nita Lake Lodge, Aura offers lakefront views with flavours of locally influenced cuisine. You can join them for breakfast and signature dining events. Delicious featured dishes include their famous Dutch Pancake and Croque Madame.
Address: 2131 Lake Placid Road, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-5711
Braidwood Tavern
Braidwood Tavern is styled after the classic mountainside cabin. It’s a friendly space for friends and family to gather around good food and drinks. Braidwood has mastered the après-ski cocktail and laid back vibe — it’s good times all around here.
Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-5280
Longhorn Saloon & Grill
Located at the base of the Whistler and Blackcomb gondola, The Longhorn Saloon is known for its bumping music, happy hour drinks and good vibes all around. Not to mention you can ski right down to your seat.
Address: 4280 Mountain Square, Whistler
Phone: 888-823-7932
Mallard Lounge
Located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont’s Mallard Lounge and Terrace is one of Whistler’s most iconic destinations for summer patio drinks or après ski relaxation.
Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard Unit 205, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-8000
Portobello
Portobello has a casual dining experience delivered by an animated open kitchen. Its made-to-order sandwich selection and gourmet pastry and coffee operation have expanded to include open flame rotisserie chicken, pork ribs, and even delectable smoked brisket.
Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-2040
Wildflower Restaurant
Located inside the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, the Wildflower’s signature warm and inviting ambiance is the ideal casual resort setting for breakfast and dinner. During Whistler’s warm, summer months, they offer a garden patio. During Whistler’s busy ski season, they offer comfort food while enjoying a cozy indoor atmosphere.
Address: 4599 Chateau Boulevard Unit 210, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-2033
