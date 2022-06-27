Hot on the heels of the news that the Vancouver Tea Festival will be returning this fall, Dished has gotten an exclusive scoop on a big coffee festival coming this August.

The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus.

Started in 2017, Beanstock is one of the country’s leading coffee festivals for independent third-wave coffee.

Coffee fans and enthusiasts will be able to get together at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown where local specialty coffee roasters from around western Canada will showcase their standout beans.

Vancouver is widely known as ground zero for third-wave coffee, a term that refers to lighter-roasted coffee with a focus on super high quality.

This year’s event will feature Vancouver’s Pallet Coffee Roasters, House of Funk, and Nemesis Coffee, among others, as well as some out-of-province representation.

Festival-goers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas.

The festival will also mark the Canadian National Barista Championship Finals where Canada’s top barista will be named.

You’ll get a chance to check out the very latest in home brewing equipment, browse from a vendor marketplace, chill at the outdoor lounge, and grab some tasty eats from food trucks.

There will also be a cold brewery sample station – the perfect way to beat the summer heat.

The coffee fest will carry out through the early evening, too, with an inaugural happy hour from 5 pm to 7 pm where you can sip on cold brew coffee-infused cocktails.

Beanstock Coffee Festival is happening on August 20 and 21 with a morning and afternoon session on both days from 8 am to noon and 1 pm to 5 pm.

Early bird tickets are now available and include unlimited samples, a reusable ceramic cup, and two 100-gram sample bags of roasted coffee from the supplier of your choice.

When: Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

