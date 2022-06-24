FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Araxi Restaurant's annual longtable dinner returns this August

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 24 2022, 8:50 pm
Araxi Restaurant's annual longtable dinner returns this August
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

In case you haven’t noticed, we are really big on bucket list food experiences, and one of the best in BC is returning this summer: Araxi Restaurant’s Longtable Dinner.

The celebrated Whistler restaurant will be welcoming guests to the magical North Arm Farm in Pemberton on August 28 for its 11th annual foodie celebration.

Araxi Restaurant’s Culinary Director Chef James Walt will craft a four-course family-style dinner featuring seasonal ingredients and flavours.

All dishes will be presented by Toptable Group’s Araxi Restaurant, Il Caminetto, and Bar Oso. This spread will also be paired with sips from top BC wineries.

Before dinner folks can expect a cocktail reception with drinks, bites, and live entertainment too.

Get your tickets now for this celebration. Spots won’t last long!

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.