10 hottest new restaurants and bars in Vancouver, Metro Vancouver

“New,” “Vancouver,” and “restaurants” are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

Tons of establishments in and around the city have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

New restaurants in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Locanda dell’Orso is a thoughtful and authentic family-style concept that comes to us from a group of seasoned industry vets: Ianna Vazquez (restaurant director), Marquella Uhrig (head chef), Doireann Walsh (general manager), and Riccardo Farina (bar manager).

The 1,500 sq ft restaurant focuses on dishes traditionally found in Northern and Coastal Italy.

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

What started as a seasonal outdoor cocktail bar accessed by an alleyway in downtown Vancouver has now become a warm-weather staple for many (like us) who like exceptional cocktails, incredible food, and a fantastic ambiance and vibe.

Located behind La Taqueria in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street, Dished recently shared that Chupito has plans to expand indoors later this year.

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver (Entrance through the back alley)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This celebrated local burger brand is best known for Chef Robert Belcham’s “Dirty Burger” cheeseburger, which has been much-loved since its public debut in 2014 at Campagnolo Upstairs.

Monarch Burger will offer seven different menu items out of its new digs, including the Dirty Burger, which can be made a double (aka the Double Dirty).

Address: 3034 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Founders Dom and Frank Morra are at the helm of the popular pizzeria serving up Southern Italian eats.

The duo’s new South Main outpost will offer seats for 32 inside and 24 outside on a sidewalk and curbside patio,

“After 12 incredible years of Via Tevere on Victoria Drive, we are so excited to finally be launching a second outpost of our beloved pizzeria,” says co-founder Dom Morra.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The 1191 Commercial Drive spot used to be occupied by Community Taps + Pizza, but now the 2,100 sq ft space has been transformed into the second location of Sing Sing.

Dished popped in ahead of the official launch to see what’s in store for patrons.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

After numerous delays, Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver has finally opened. This has been one of — if not the — most anticipated opening of the year, for obvious reasons.

This new spot features two floors. The first is dedicated to a counter where you can order food and merch items, some of which are exclusive to Vancouver.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This spot is the latest from Chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration or special event.”

Chef Blanc also won the title of making the second-best paella in the world at the 62nd edition of the Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca.

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The highly anticipated cocktail destination is situated beneath the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in the heart of the city’s downtown core.

We headed to that signature wooden door (if you know, you know), located on the building’s Howe Street side, and meandered down the mirrored staircase to check out the space’s transformation ahead of its launch.

The space aims to blend “classic sophistication with modern allure” all while paying tribute to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, both its past and future.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-233-2953

Instagram

New restaurants in Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Par4 is the perfect spot to catch the game, no matter what game it is. It features plenty of flatscreen TVs throughout the restaurant. You can enjoy the game with the crowd or book one of Par4’s six private dining areas.

The good times don’t stop at the golf simulators, though. Par4 has an extensive menu featuring plenty of tasty bites and sips. To start, we highly recommend ordering the Masters Brisket Mac and Cheese, which is creamy and delicious. It’s served with slow-cooked brisket and truffle mac and cheese.

Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The cafe is located in a former auto body shop, but you wouldn’t guess it from walking in. The space has been totally redone and turned into a spacious cafe. It seats around 100 people. Plus, there will be an outdoor patio section, which will seat an additional 20 to 30 people.

During our visit, General Manager Joseph Woo told Dished that a late-night cafe of this size was much needed for the community. The cafe will operate until 10 pm daily.

Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

With files from Marco Ovies