Tim Hortons just launched a "secret" menu of new drinks

It’s the best-kept “secret” we’re about to spill: Tim Hortons has launched a new low-key selection of off-menu drinks.

The popular chain has shared that a fresh array of new Lemonade Quenchers is now available based on menu hacks discovered by guests in restaurants across the country.

This brand’s Sparkling Quenchers (available in Blackberry Yuzu, Mango Starfruit, and Wildberry Hibiscus flavours) can actually be made with lemonade as a base versus the regular sparkling one.

Tim Hortons has provided some details on how to order this twist on the beverage and try it for yourself based on flavour preference:

Blackberry Yuzu Lemonade Quencher

Mango Starfruit Lemonade Quencher

Wildberry Hibiscus Lemonade Quencher

Or…

Secret Menu Blackberry Yuzu Quencher

Secret Menu Mango Starfruit Quencher

Secret Menu Wildberry Hibiscus Quencher

There you have it. If you didn’t know, now you know.

