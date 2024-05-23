FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Tim Hortons just launched a "secret" menu of new drinks

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 23 2024, 6:38 pm
Tim Hortons just launched a "secret" menu of new drinks
Wachiwit/Shutterstock

It’s the best-kept “secret” we’re about to spill: Tim Hortons has launched a new low-key selection of off-menu drinks.

The popular chain has shared that a fresh array of new Lemonade Quenchers is now available based on menu hacks discovered by guests in restaurants across the country.

This brand’s Sparkling Quenchers (available in Blackberry Yuzu, Mango Starfruit, and Wildberry Hibiscus flavours) can actually be made with lemonade as a base versus the regular sparkling one.

Tim Hortons has provided some details on how to order this twist on the beverage and try it for yourself based on flavour preference:

  • Blackberry Yuzu Lemonade Quencher
  • Mango Starfruit Lemonade Quencher
  • Wildberry Hibiscus Lemonade Quencher

Or…

  • Secret Menu Blackberry Yuzu Quencher
  • Secret Menu Mango Starfruit Quencher
  • Secret Menu Wildberry Hibiscus Quencher

There you have it. If you didn’t know, now you know.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop