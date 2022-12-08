Holiday cheer: 17 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend

Once this weekend is done, we’ll be in double-digit December days, meaning the holidays are inching that much closer.

With that said, Montreal has exploded with Christmas cheer, holiday-themed events, and plenty of things to do.

Along with some classic Montreal winter events, here’s what should be on your radar across the island all weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens (@grandsballets)

What: The iconic Nutcracker score has been the background music of the holidays for the past 130 years and you’ll be able to enjoy the gorgeous ballet live in Montreal all month.

For the 58th year, the full-length rendition of Les Grands Ballet’s magical The Nutcracker returns to Montreal’s Place des Arts.

“Les Grands Ballets revives a beautiful tradition that families have enjoyed together since 1964,” says the event listing. “The Nutcracker is a wild display of colours, magic and beauty.”

When: December 9 to 30

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Price: $57 to $159, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port de Montréal (@vieuxportmtl)

What: The largest public skating rink in Montreal is reopening this weekend.

Set to the backdrop of the city skyline, the Old Port Skating Rink is traditionally known for its outstanding quality of ice, excellent facilities, and breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River.

It’s not hyperbole to call it the place to go skating in Montreal.

Let’s be honest, there’s no better way to stick it to winter than bundling up and hitting the ice.

When: December 10, 2022, to March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm, Monday to Wednesday; 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday

Where: Bonsecours Basin

Price: $8.25, general admission (13 and older) | $5.65, kids (six to 12) | FREE, children (under six)

What: Forget Christmas shopping, how about some Christmas chopping? Because jolly ol’ Saint Nick is touching down outside Montreal this weekend in style.

We’re used to seeing Santa Claus travel across the skies in a sleigh with reindeer in tow, but this weekend, the big man will touch down via helicopter.

As per tradition at Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d’en Haut in Piedmont — about 50 minutes outside of Montreal — Santa Claus will descend from the sky in a helicopter on Sunday, December 11.

Snow tubing AND Santa? Sign us up…

When: Sunday, December 11

Time: 11 am arrival (venue open 10 am to 4 pm)

Where: Domaine des Pays d’en Haut: 440, chemin Avila, Piedmont

Price: $11.99 to $33.99, available online and on-site

What: How does an enchanting holiday-themed alleyway sound as the backdrop for this year’s Christmas photos?

The coolest street in the world launched its Enchanted Alley earlier this week, offering guests a free Christmassy public space to go snap heavy.

Promenade Wellington, who’ve launched an entire month of holiday activities, tells Daily Hive its photogenic alleyway will be open “at all times” for the rest of December.

Guests are invited to take their own pictures in the Enchanted Alley, using the hashtag #VerdunLuv when sharing across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Palco and the Dollarama (4023 Wellington)

Price: Free

What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.

Essentially, free outdoor interactive and luminous events!

When: From now until March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché de Noël et des traiditons de Longueuil (@metierstraditions)

What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is entering its third of four weekends on the South Shore.

Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen have set up shop on site until December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.

Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the 16th edition of the market, which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.

It’s a jolly good time. So much so that it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.

When: Every weekend until December 18

Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Métiers d’art du Québec (@metiersdart.ca)

What: The largest trade show for locally made products in all of Canada has kicked off its 10-day stay in Montreal.

Featuring nearly 200 Quebec artists and merchants, this is THE place to go if you want holiday gifts, food, and locally made knickknacks.

When: December 8 to 18

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Olympic Stadium

Price: $10, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Jean-Talon (@marchejeantalon)

What: Take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops at the gorgeous Jean-Talon Christmas Market.

Featuring over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment, you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day until December 18

Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue