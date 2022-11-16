Get choppin': The best places near Montreal to cut down a real Christmas tree

On the hunt for your own Christmas tree? Don’t worry, there are plenty of places around Montreal if you want to turn an afternoon into a magical DIY project.

Besides, imagine being able to brag to family members and friends that you took down your living room’s mighty tree all by yourself.

Before you tighten your boots and sharpen your axe, however, there are a few pre-chopping things to go over.

Number one: tree supplies are looking good for Quebec this winter BUT expect prices to increase considerably since last year. It’s always smart to get to the tree farm early and tag or reserve your tree, if they allow it. Many local tree farms allow tagging starting in mid-November.

And two: always plan ahead and call the farm to make sure they still have Christmas trees in stock — these babies fly by quickly, especially as Christmas inches closer.

Keep your head up, Montreal. This could be you:

Side note: if you’ve never seen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, make it a holiday priority.

Happy cutting!

Where to cut down your own Christmas tree around Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Farm – La Ferme Quinn (@quinn_farm)

La Ferme Quinn might be THE spot to cut down your own Christmas tree.

As of November 25, head to the gorgeous farm for Balsam or Fraser trees for a modest $70 up to 8 feet.

They also have White Pines, Scots Pines, and Blue Spruces for $90 (up to 8 feet).

Bigger trees cost $8 per additional foot.

The farm helps wrap it and pack it in your car.

“Places are limited so be sure to book online before your visit,” asks the farm.

Address: 2495 Boul Perrot, Notre-dame-de-l’ile-perrot

Dates: November 25 to December 11

Hours: Friday, 11 am to 3 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9 am to 3 pm

If you want to go big, the Plantation RE Enos has some big daddy trees.

We’re talkin’ like 30 to 40 footers for various and negotiable prices. Make a splash this holiday.

But to go big, you’ve got to move far. It’s about 90 minutes outside of Montreal…

Address: 1790 #1 Rang, Saint-Ignace de Stanbridge

Dates: November 19 to December 18

Hours: Call for a reservation (450-263-9821)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadley Christmas Trees (@hadleychristmastrees)

If you want a big selection, Hadley Christmas Trees has “several thousands” of Balsam and Fraser Firs.

You can also choose a fresh pre-cut tree from the barn.

As of November 26, the farm says it has a “much larger inventory of trees,” than years prior, so you can get pickin’.

All tree purchases include sales tax, transportation to and from the field, and hot chocolate for the entire family.

All Hadley trees are cultivated and trimmed annually, for thick bushy trees. “Of course, every tree is different, in shape, thickness, and so on,” says the farm. “Everyone has a different idea of the perfect tree, and our large selections ensure you find what you are looking for.”

The farm sells trees in the $55 to $120 range — and also accepts photographers for magical photo ops.

Address: 1600 ch Vide Sac, Lachute

Dates: November 26 and weekends in December

Hours: 9 am to 4 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlantationJLS (@plantationjls)

Plantation J.L.S. is a family-owned business founded in 1972 by the Lapointe family who own tree farms all over the Eastern Townships and the South Shore.

At this farm, there are hundreds of Balsam and Fraser Firs up for grabs — or for cuts.

JLS opens earlier (November 18) for Christmas fans who want a tree quickly.

Take note: the site is cash only.

Address: 5 chemin Saint-François, Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoi

Dates: November 18 to December 18

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Located an hour outside of Montreal, Les Sapins de Noel has a 400-tree stock this year which range from $30 to $80 if you want to cut your own tree for a good price.

Address: 2640 Montée Bullock (Route 225), Henryville

Dates: November 19, 20, 26, 27, and December 3

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm