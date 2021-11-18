Lights (a lot of them), camera… action Christmas!

One of the country’s biggest outdoor light festivals is just about ready for you and the holidays.

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights to become Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night.

The illuminated village opens to the public on weekends, starting November 26, before opening nightly from December 16 to January 1, 2022.

Besides, now that the Gardens of Light festival has packed up for the year, Instagrammers need to get their lighting fix somewhere else, so why not make a day of it?

From the enchantment of horse-drawn wagons to the bakery’s fresh bread, a life-size toy train, this holiday road trip will take you down the 401 to a magical place.

The site hosts carolling, festive dining, and of course, Santa will be making a visit to listen to all your Christmas wishes.

If you get cold, warm-you-up beverages will be for sale at the outdoor Carousel Corner Café, where two new holiday huts offer a cozy shelter to snuggle up in.

If you’re still not convinced, check out the illuminated village of the holiday season’s past:

When: November 26-28, December 2-5, December 9-12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT

Price: $15, free for kids under 4