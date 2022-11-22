It’s time for Christmas trees, Montreal.

If you don’t want to take the rugged root and chop down your own tree, the beautiful and timeless Atwater Market is selling hundreds of Christmas trees.

Trees in all shapes, sizes, and smells are now available, courtesy of dozens of local merchants.

The historic market has balsam, falsam, and fraser fir trees available, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

Here is a more detailed list of all the available trees, including the specifications of what each fir brings to the table. Or, more specifically, your living room.

Balsam fir trees are the traditional type of Christmas tree. Of all the fir trees, they are the most fragrant. If you want to make a splash through smell, Balsam fir is the go-to.

The following local merchants will be selling Balsam fir Christmas trees at the market:

Falsam fir trees are crosses between Balsam and Fraser fir trees. They’re both fragrant and resistant.

The following local merchants will be selling Falsam fir Christmas trees at the market:

The Fraser fir is the most resistant of all the firs. Its branches are strong, and it has excellent needle retention. If you’re going big on decoration, these are the winners.

The following local merchants will be selling Fraser fir Christmas trees at the market:

The Atwater Market has more than Christmas trees. If you want natural decor, the market is selling a wide range of locally made wreaths.

Over 25 types *cedar, red pine, white pine, Norway spruce, fir, birch, dogwood, etc.) are available from the following merchants:

Besides Christmas needs, the Atwater Market is an obvious go-to spot for a selection of holiday shopping, including bakers and pastries, cheeses, liquor, meat, flowers, fish, sweets, fruits, and vegetables.

Located at 138 Avenue Atwater, the market is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm and until 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas trees will be available for purchase every day until early January.