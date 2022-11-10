Since opening to the public on November 4, Montreal’s new Pink Floyd exhibition has been attracting a cavalcade of music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Arsenal Art Contemporary in Griffintown.

Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.

From guitars to original artworks, Montrealers have already begun sharing some of their favourite Floyd displays on Instagram.

Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene.

Canada is the sixth country to host the exhibition which has attracted over 500,000 people since debuting in London a few years ago. Montreal, the first city to host it outside of Europe and the US, was chosen due to the band’s deep ties to the region. Pink Floyd performed several legendary shows here from 1971 onwards. On July 6, 1977, the British group played both the first and highest-attended concert ever at the Olympic Stadium with more than 78,000 fans in attendance.

“It has always been our wish to bring The Pink Floyd Exhibition to Montreal since before its 2017 London premiere,” said Michael Cohl, executive producer and Canadian promoter of Pink Floyd. “The Montreal audience has always connected with the creativity and sound of Pink Floyd and I am so pleased that we are finally able to present it here at Arsenal.”

The event will only be open until December 31. Tickets are on sale now and available here.