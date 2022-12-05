Holiday tradition: The timeless Nutcracker Ballet returns to Montreal this weekend

The iconic Nutcracker score has been the background music of the holidays for the past 130 years and you’ll able to enjoy the gorgeous ballet live in Montreal, all month.

For the 58th year, the full-length rendition of Les Grands Ballet’s magical The Nutcracker returns to Montreal’s Place des Arts.

“Les Grands Ballets revives a beautiful tradition that families have enjoyed together since 1964,” says the event listing. “The Nutcracker is a wild display of colours, magic and beauty.”

Choreographed by the late Quebecer Fernand Nault and based on German author ETA Hoffman’s original tale, the theatre play embodies the spirit of Christmas with its graceful entertainment, magical scenery, and stunning costumes, to Tchaikovsky’s timeless musical score.

The story tells the tale of Clara, who receives a beautiful nutcracker for Christmas. The young girl is then swept into a fairytale world in which the nutcracker becomes a prince, while mice and rats battle an army of toy soldiers.

Along with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, a gallery of colourful characters will dazzle the stage: the Snow Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King, Dew Drop Fairies, raindeers, Matryoshka dolls, and Oriental dancers, all part of the play’s 150 cast members.

The Nutcracker’s orchestra, Les Grands Ballets Orchestra, features more than 40 musicians and soloists, who have provided the play’s score for more than 30 years.

Tickets are available now for a variety of dates and times and range from $50 to $149.

When: December 9 to 30

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Price: $57 – $159, available, online