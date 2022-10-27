Miracle, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, is officially returning to Montreal next month.

The festive shindig is set to kick off at 132 Bar Vintage, located at 132 Rue Fleury W, on November 16.

The Montreal cocktail joint will offer kitschy holiday décor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

This experience runs all the way until December 24, Christmas Eve, so you will have tons of time to get into the holiday spirit.

Be sure to check out the festivities at 132 Bar Vintage once Miracle launches.

Miracle at 132 Bar Vintage — Montreal

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury W