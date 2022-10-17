New tickets to the immensely popular Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, two photogenic “infinity mirrored rooms,” are up for grabs as of Monday afternoon.

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Arts has been presenting its new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama since July.

Because the exhibit is so dazzling and admission is free, spots are reserved quickly — like booked up for months quickly.

The exhibition introduces visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including its two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Pogonat (@catpogonat)

Both mirrored rooms are filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

This is Kusama’s first solo exhibition in Quebec and the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art says the highly anticipated event has become a “major draw” for local and international tourists.

PHI says tickets for the month of November will become available on Monday (October 17) at noon ET. The Foundation says if you aren’t lucky enough to nab tickets, you can “try your luck” during the venue’s Sunday Special Hours or during its Guided Tour Tuesdays.

Currently, due to a high volume of visitors, the venue does not accept walk-ins.

While admission is free, a reservation for timed entry is required in order to ensure low waiting times and a pleasant passage through the exhibition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain (@fondationphi)

Born in Matsumoto, Japan, in 1929, Yayoi Kusama is regarded as one of the most popular living contemporary artists in the world today. Over the past seven decades, she has created paintings, sculptures, installations, drawings, and films, as well as performance, fashion, design, literature, and immersive installations.

“Kusama has long explored the conceptual and formal aspects of phenomenology and immersion in her work,” says PHI. “At a time when the digital and virtual have overwhelmed our sensibilities, Kusama’s environments proffer analog experiences that both situate viewers within and beyond our universes.”

Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe will take place until January 15, 2023, in case you don’t nab tickets. December tickets will become available in November — don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted.

Good luck!

Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain (@fondationphi)

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street

Price: FREE