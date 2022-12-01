Even more lights: Montreal's three-month flagship winter event starts today

Because Montreal gets so dark in the winter, it’s no surprise that we need as much light festival as we can.

Luckily, the city’s flagship winter event, Luminothérapie, is ready to bring some much-needed light into our lives.

The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival kicks off today, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.

The theme for this year’s edition is biodiversity and is “reflected in the poetic world of our architectural projections and installations,” according to the event’s website, promising to “light up the Quartier des Spectacles with dazzling bursts of rainbow colours.”

As Quebec’s largest temporary public art installation, Luminothérapie has been shining bright at the Quartier des spectacles every year since 2009.

“Luminothérapie seeks to spur creativity in the design of urban installations and digital art,” says the event. “Several cultural districts around the world have shown interest in its interactive art installations created for public spaces by local artists and creators.”

Since 2016, a dozen works created for the Quartier des spectacles have been exhibited on nearly 100 occasions in more than 50 cities in Canada and across the world.

The festival is free to attend and will be open every day until March 5, 2023.